Center for Facial and Body Rejuvenations Hosts Annual Spring Open House and Cocktail Party Event

Saratoga, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Dr. Elbert T Cheng and Dr. Jacqueline T. Cheng of Center for Facial and Body Rejuvenation, a state-of-the-art plastic surgery practice in Saratoga, CA, invite you to their Annual Spring Open House and Cocktail Party. The Annual Spring Open House will take place on Friday, May 16th, 2014 4pm-7pm. Cocktails, hor d’oeuvres, special information on treatments, procedures and products to help you look and feel your best will also be available.



Every year, the Center for Facial and Body Rejuvenation hosts this Annual Spring Open House event for all of their new and current patients to experience a variety of products and services. The Open House is special as many representatives of these products and services will be on hand to answer questions about treatments and introduce you to the latest facial rejuvenation advancements.



Additionally, the Center for Facial and Body Rejuvenation will be offering live treatment demonstrations of their most popular procedures. These live treatment demonstrations will allow guests to learn about each procedure. Along with live demonstrations, additional special guests such as Ann Taylor fashions, Beau Bijou Jewelry, Ameriprise Financial Services, and Marla Davies from Mix 106.5 radio will be at the Spring Open House.



The Center for Facial and Body Rejuvenation will be offering the best pricing of the year on all their products and services on this day only.



About The Center for Facial and Body Rejuvenation

The doctors at the Center for Facial and Body Rejuvenation have a fine reputation for being approachable and down to earth and for never rushing patients through their appointments. The experienced, knowledgeable staff has been carefully chosen for their professionalism and, just as importantly, for their dedication to providing patients with personalized care in a confidential and comfortable environment. They want their patients to feel completely at ease throughout the entire process. All members of the staff understand that making the decision to have a cosmetic procedure is never one taken lightly and that each patient must be given support, reassurance and special care. To learn more about The Center for Facial and Body Rejuvenation, call (408) 255-3223 or visit http://www.CFFBR.com



MEDIA CONTACT:



Liliana Molina

lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com



LOCATION:

12945 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga, CA 95070

WEBSITE: http://www.CFFBR.com