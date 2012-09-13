Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery Announces 2012 Success Statistics

St Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- The Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery is delighted to announce that its 2012 to-date pregnancy rate is 48.33 percent, per embryo transfer. These excellent statistics are important indicators of how well the practice is performing and how many couples have successfully become pregnant after ART including IVF and ICSI.



The Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery is a state-of-the-art fertility and surgery center that provides advanced reproductive technology and the latest surgical techniques. The Center delivers a compassionate approach to patient care, where treatment is private, professional and personalized. Doctor Jacob is an expert in treating infertility and also is a certified robotic surgeon providing a range of medical and surgical options for infertile couples, beyond what is available at traditional IVF centers.



Couples seeking fertility options have access to features including an in-house egg donor program, tubal reversal surgery and the Testicular Sperm Aspiration (TESA) procedure in men with total lack of sperm in the ejaculate. In cases where surgery is recommended, robotic surgery allows surgeons to perform procedures with enhanced precision and control. Typically, patients undergoing robotic surgery experience less pain, fewer complications, shorter hospital stays and a quicker recovery period.



The Center is skilled in high-tech procedures like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Insertion (ICSI), and Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis. A range of medical and surgical interventions help couples address infertility issues, including Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, genetic issues, male factor infertility, recurrent pregnancy loss, low ovarian reserve and stress induced infertility.



About the Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery

Located in St. Louis, the Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery provides a range of infertility treatments to patients, locally and around the world. Established in 2011, the Center is dedicated to serving the needs of couples struggling with infertility, by providing many different treatments and advanced surgical procedures. For more information, please visit http://www.gofertility.com