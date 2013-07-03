Centercon Realty Company Launches Official Property and Trading Website

Sao Paulo, Brazil -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The Centercon Realty company recently launched its official website for the corretor de imóveis Miami. The web page mainly focuses on assisting clients who may be interested in the mortgage and the property that the company displays for public view. This is important because choosing high quality but affordable properties can help them save lots of money that they can use for other property related concerns.



Mortgage

There are numerous services that this company can offer the clients. One of the most common is mortgage. Using the calculating interface on the web site, the clients can compute for the loan rates. The only components that the clients need to determine are the following: (1) loan amount; (2) loan term; (3) mortgage interest rate; and (4) first payment date. The clients may also compute for the mortgage rates by placing the necessary pieces of information on the calculator.



Relocation

As for the relocation, the client will find it easier to look for a new property in their preferred state or country through the help of imoveis em Miami. The company can help make the transactions easier for them. This is in line with the current goal of the company to make each transaction efficient for the clients. Some of the services under this category include the following: (1) home finding assistance; (2) group movement management; and (3) expense management.



Other Considerations

Purchasing properties such as homes can help the clients invest with a good return of investment if the property has been well developed. Recently, there are numerous real estate opportunities that the clients can grab. This is regardless of the amount of money that they currently have in hand.



The site is currently working to establish its connections with the real estate company in Brazil. That way, the company can gather more resources such as apartamento em Miami that can help make the entire business a success.



About Centercon

Centercon is based in Miami. We are specialized in luxury real estate: luxury apartments and houses for sale. Our Agents are experts and they will lead you to the home of your dreams.