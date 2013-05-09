Centered Business Provides Free Balanced Business Newsletter to the Yoga Studio Owners

San Luis Obispo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Centered Business, known for its effective tips provided to Yoga Studio Owners has made the announcement that it will be offering ‘the balanced business Newsletter’ free of cost. However, it has also made clear that people who want to get the ‘Top Studio Tips Expert Guide’ free of cost have to subscribe to the Newsletter.



This website enables the people to receive a mini e-course, “Bringing More Business to Your Studio” for free of cost via e-mail. It enlightens the studio owners with tips to enhance their yoga business and make their studio thriving.



The site also endows the Yoga Studio Owners with a special Studio Workbook that is filled with yoga business plans. This Studio Workbook has been designed by the Owner of Centered Business, Coach Al Lipper. He says, “The Studio Workbook is a "Greatest Hits" collection of my most popular works designed to help you get more out of your studio. I've taken each article and expanded each one to include action worksheets to help you put what you just learned into practice immediately”.



Centered Business is a successful website that has been helping many studio owners to improve their studios as well as starting a yoga business for long. The site also deals in many products and services like online classes, super studios manual, fast track coaching, home study, mastering life focus and studio workbook, etc. amongst others.



About Centered Business

On this website people can find business tools that are designed specifically for yoga studio owners to help them run a more successful yoga studio business. The organization aims to help Yoga studio owners get business investing wisely. To get started improving the yoga studio business at the earliest, yoga studio owners might want to check out the expert guide, "The Seven Biggest Mistakes Yoga Studio Owners Make In Their Business...And How to Avoid Them". This website allows them to download a copy for FREE right now by just entering information above and they will be sent the guide right then.



