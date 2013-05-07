Centered Business Provides Top Tips for Yoga Studios, Launches 'Studio Workbook'

San Luis Obispo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Centered Business, known for its effective consultancy it offers for Yoga Studio Owners, now provides tips on how to set up a new Yoga Studio. The organization’s publication ‘Studio Workbook’ comes at minimal cost of $14.95, helps owners get higher profits running a new Yoga studio successfully. The book elaborates how to open and run a successful yoga studio.



Containing more than 100 pages, ‘Studio Workbook’ is instantly available online in PDF format, over 100 pages, including worksheets and articles. A spokesperson at Centered Business stated, “The Studio Workbook is a "Greatest Hits" collection and one of the most popular works designed to help you get more out of your studio from the experts at Centered Business.”



“In this Workbook we've taken each article and expanded each one to include action worksheets to help you put what you just learned into practice immediately,” he added further. This book helps yoga instructors in creating a vision for their studio and stick to their vision. It also provides marketing plan for starting a Yoga studio that will help the studios grow and prosper.



Nonetheless, the website assists new and struggling yoga studio owners develop a successful business plan for Yoga studio. The site also offers various services like online classes, super studios manual, fast track coaching, home study, mastering life focus and studio workbook, etc. amongst others to all the Yoga studio owners to help them grow and prosper.



About Studio Workbook

On this website people can find business tools that are designed specifically for yoga studio owners to help them run a more successful yoga studio business. The organization aims to help Yoga studio owners get business investing wisely. To get started improving the yoga studio business at the earliest, yoga studio owners might want to check out the expert guide, "The Seven Biggest Mistakes Yoga Studio Owners Make In Their Business...And How to Avoid Them". This website allows them to download a copy for FREE right now by just entering information above and they will be sent the guide right then.



