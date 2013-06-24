Centerline Holding Co (OTCMKTS:CLNH) Investor Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Centerline Holding Co (OTCMKTS:CLNH) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by an affiliate of Hunt Companies, Inc.to acquire Centerline Holding Co for $39.89 per OTCMKTS:CLNH share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in OTCMKTS:CLNH shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Centerline Holding Co (OTCMKTS:CLNH) prior to June 12, 2013, and currently hold any of those OTCMKTS:CLNH shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Centerline Holding Co breached their fiduciary duties owed to OTCMKTS:CLNH investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On June 12, 2013, Centerline Holding Company (OTC:CLNH) and Hunt Capital Partners, LLC, the affordable housing division and an affiliate of Hunt Companies, Inc., announced the entry into an agreement and plan of merger between Centerline Holding Company and an affiliate of Hunt under which an affiliate of Hunt will acquire through a merger all of the outstanding Common Shares of Centerline Holding Company that Hunt or its affiliates do not already own for cash consideration of $39.89 per share.



However, given that OTC:CLNH shares traded at $41.64 per share on June 3, 2013, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the offer is too low for OTCMKTS:CLNH stockholders. More specifically, given that in April 2013, an affiliate of Hunt acquired 978,274 of the Common Shares of Centerline Holding Company, representing approximately 41% of the Common Shares outstanding, that investigation, the investigation focuses on whether the Centerline Holding Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Centerline Holding Co (OTCMKTS:CLNH) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $109.05 million in 2009 to $149.15 million in 2011 and that its Net Loss of $455.38 million turned into a Net Income of $67.88 million in 2011.



Shares of Centerline Holding Co (OTCMKTS:CLNH) increased from$14.12 per share in March 2013 to as high as $41.64 per share on June 3, 2013.



On June 21, 2013, OTC:CLNH shares closed at $39.37 per share.



