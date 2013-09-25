Centerville (Utah) Breaking News: "G3 Development" Top Chairman, Adam Paul Green, Announces Mapleton and Stockton Winner of Week 37 Social Media Top Sponsor MLM Award: Jeff Miller (Melalueca)

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of affecting the visibility of a website or a web page in a search engine's "natural" or un-paid ("organic") search results. In general, the earlier (or higher ranked on the search results page), and more frequently a site appears in the search results list, the more visitors it will receive from the search engine's users. SEO may target different kinds of search, including image search, local search, video search, academic search, news search and industry-specific vertical search engines.



As an Internet marketing strategy, SEO considers how search engines work, what people search for, the actual search terms or keywords typed into search engines and which search engines are preferred by their targeted audience. Optimizing a website may involve editing its content, HTML and associated coding to both increase its relevance to specific keywords and to remove barriers to the indexing activities of search engines. Promoting a site to increase the number of backlinks, or inbound links, is another SEO tactic.



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Key Points



SEO: G3 Development provides search engine optimized articles once each week to literally 'train' the search engines to index content more frequently. In addition, our articles are optimized with keywords and customized links that help search engines measure relevance and connectivity with related sites.



Localization: Localized searching is becoming more and more important as mobile devices and local networks leverage geo-tagging for prioritizing search results for consumers. Search engines now consider where the client is and provides search results based on the location. Considering this, G3 Development provides geo-centric keyword optimization to help distinguish content and take advantage of localized searching.



Customization: Each article contains personalized content including names, contact information, and personal variables. In this way G3 provides customized content that has a unique profile, forcing search engines to consider each blog in the network as unique. Participants enjoy a customized experience and feel 'ownership' of the content, encouraging sharing and promotion.



About Us

G3 Development is set out to proactively serve the business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity



http://www.g3-development.co/