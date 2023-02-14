Centessa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: CNTA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: CNTA stocks, concerns whether certain Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that lixivaptan was less safe than Defendants had represented, that Defendants overstated lixivaptan's clinical and commercial prospects, that ZF874 was less safe than Defendants had represented; (iv) Defendants overstated ZF874's clinical and commercial prospects while downplaying the drug's safety issues, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and the Company's public statements between May 28, 2021 and June 1, 2022were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



