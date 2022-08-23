Centessa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2022 -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is under investigation concerning possible securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) concerning whether a series of statements by Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



United Kingdom based Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients.



On or around May 27, 2021, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 16.5 American depositary shares ("ADSs") priced at $20.00 per share.



Then, on June 2, 2022, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has made the strategic decision to discontinue development of lixivaptan for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) including both the Phase 3 ACTION Study and the open-label ALERT Study." Centessa specified that "[t]he decision is based on a thorough reassessment of the commercial potential of lixivaptan as a potential best-in-class therapy for patients with ADPKD, and the incremental development challenges and associated costs, following a recent observation of alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) elevations in one subject in the ALERT Study."



Then, on August 10, 2022, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc issued a press release "announc[ing] its decision to discontinue development of ZF874 following a recent report of an adverse event (AE) involving elevated liver enzymes (AST/ALT) in a PiMZ subject dosed with 5 mg/kg BID of ZF874 in the Phase 1 study." Centessa Pharmaceuticals stated that "[b]ased on the results observed to date, the Company concluded that ZF874 was unlikely to achieve the desired target product profile."



Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) declined to $3.89 per share on August 15, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



