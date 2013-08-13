Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Central Africa Mining Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Central Africa's mining sector is set to follow much of the continent by developing its substantial mineral

wealth. The region is still far from achieving its full potential, but these recent developments could indicate

a changing tide for these three countries and indicate that the mining sector is set for sustained lift-off.

However, many of the issues that have held back the region from achieving its potential for much of its

history remain. Political risk and a lack of adequate infrastructure are the most pressing concerns, and while

there are some efforts to address these problems, a lot more needs to be done if the region is not going to be

considered 'frontier' for many years to come.

Ore To Play For

Like that of much of Sub-Saharan Africa, Central Africa's iron ore mining sector remains at the early stages

of development, having lain dormant since the region's independence. In the Democratic Republic of the

Congo (DRC), foreign firms have been showing interest in developing the country's considerable resources.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138998/central-africa-mining-report-q4-2013.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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