Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Central African Republic Mobile Telecom Market: Political Instability Threatens Revenue and VAS Growth market report to its offering

Summary

'Central African Republic Mobile Telecom Market: Political Instability Threatens Revenue and VAS Growth,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of CAR's mobile telecommunications market based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the CAR market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the broadband and mobile sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.



Key Findings

- Because of political and economic problems, a lack of security and civil unrest, the Central African Republic's telecommunication market has suffered from infrastructure damage in many areas; operators say, however, that security is needed for engineers to deal with the problems.

- Investment is expected to stall until the country's security is in sight, and the damage will be costly to repair.

- Orange has launched 3G service in the capital; however, basic data services coverage in the rest of the country varies greatly.

- Infrastructure development to expand coverage will be the most significant investment opportunity, as operators look for ways to reduce risk and costs.



Synopsis

Central African Republic Mobile Telecom Market: Political Instability Threatens Revenue and VAS Growth provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in CAR today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into CAR's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.



It provides in-depth analysis of the following:

- CAR in a regional context; a comparative review of market size and trends with that of other countries in the region.

- Economic, demographic and political context in CAR.

- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.

- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from mobile voice and data markets.

- The service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue by mobile sector and by voice, data and video in the current year as well as the end of the forecast period.

- The competitive landscape; an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.

- An in-depth sector analysis of mobile voice and data services; a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by technology/platform as well as operator, average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.

- Main opportunities; this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in CAR's telecommunications market.



ReasonsToBuy

- This Country Intelligence Report helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive, relevant analysis of CAR's telecommunications market based on insights directly from the local market players.

- The report offers a wealth of data on the telecom market, with the mobile segment examined in detail.

- The competitive landscape and the major players are given extra attention, enabling local players or prospective market entrants to gain the insight they need.

- The broad but detailed perspective will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players to succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in CAR.

- The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality that allows it to be turned into presentable material immediately.

- The report concludes with an exploration of the opportunities available in the CAR market to operators, vendors and investors.



Companies Mentioned



Azur, Bintel, Orange, Moov, Etisalat, Telecel, Nationlink, Global Telecom.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153146/central-african-republic-mobile-telecom-market-political-instability-threatens-revenue-and-vas-growth.html

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Roger Campbell

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