Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Central America Agribusiness Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

The region is still struggling with disease outbreaks in the coffee sector in 2013/14. We believe

the region will continue to suffer as low global coffee prices limit investment potential. Even if prices have

rebounded recently, we believe they are overstretched and see them going back towards the USc140-150/lb

level in the near term. Central America is generally dependent on imports for corn, and we expect the

production deficit to widen over our forecast period. That said, Central America is expected to remain selfsufficient

in sugar and even increase its potential for sugar exports. The sugar industry has the potential to

attract investment over the medium term.

? Coffee production growth to 2017/18: 10.9% to 14.9mn bags. We believe the coffee sector will

continue to battle with disease and weather problems, while low global prices will limit investment in the

crop, at least in the coming years. We see more potential for the sector in the long term.

? Corn consumption growth to 2018: 11.1% to 6.8mn tonnes. Demand growth for corn will far outpace

production in Central America, affecting prices and keeping the area import-dependent for its grain

needs.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153163/central-america-agribusiness-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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