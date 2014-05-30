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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- BMI View: We expect uneven mining sector growth through 2018 across various countries within Central America and the Caribbean. The region has significant untapped mineral potential, though variations among countries' business environments and operational challenges will mean varied performance . Overall, we expect Colombia and Panama to see the strongest mining sector growth, while Guatemala, and to a lesser extent Honduras, underperform.
We expect Colombia and Panama to lead the region in terms of mining sector development, with the Dominican Republic not far behind. The former two lead in their overall business environments and mining sector regulatory framework, which should enable consistent investment and sector development. Furthermore, both have significant untapped base and precious metal reserves. Panama will become a major copper exporter once its Cobre Panama copper and gold mine, owned and operated by First Quantum, comes online in 2017, thus delaying significant sector growth until the latter half of the decade. The Dominican Republic has the potential to become a Caribbean mining powerhouse with its stellar portfolio of gold, silver, and copper reserves. The country's Pueblo Viejo mine, operated by Barrick Gold and Goldcorp, will contribute significantly to the sector's total output, though domestic opposition to mining in the country is likely to become more pronounced over the coming quarters.
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In contrast, mining firms in Guatemala and Honduras will face operational difficulties stemming from poor rule of law, corruption, and violence among other issues. Furthermore, both countries have seen significant domestic opposition to mining, with protests turning violent in Guatemala. Between the two, Honduras shows some potential upside though given the country's regulators have seen a significant influx of mining permit applications...
The Central America & Caribbean Mining Report has been researched at source and features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s mining and commodity forecasts for metals, minerals and gems, covering all major indicators including reserves, production, exports and values. The report also analyses trends and prospects, national and multinational companies and changes in the regulatory environment.
BMI's Central America & Caribbean Mining Report provides industry strategists, service companies, company analysts and consultants, government departments, trade associations and regulatory bodies with BMI's independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the mining industry in Colombia, Panama, Venezuela, Jamaica, Dominican Republic.
Key Benefits
- Use BMI's independent industry forecasts on Colombia, Panama, Venezuela, Jamaica, Dominican Republic to test other views - a key input for successful budgeting and planning in this mining market.
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