Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Central America Food and Drink Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Our view on Central America remains broadly in line with previous quarters. For one, we see Central

America as a region remaining heavily dependent on the performance of developed-state economies,

particularly the US, which remains a major source of remittance flows and export demand. Moreover,

drug-related violence and high levels of insecurity will remain a major concern for most of the region.

Finally, the region's economic trajectory - and, thus, consumer spending - remains highly divergent

between individual countries, with El Salvador and Guatemala, in particular, expected to struggle, unlike

Panama.

Headline Industry Data (regional averages)

? 2013 per capita food consumption (US$) = +4.49%; forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to

2017 = +4.57%.

? 2013 alcoholic drink sales (litres) = +5.58%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +5.15%.

? 2013 soft drink sales (litres) = +5.80% ; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +5.35%.

? 2013 MGR sales (US$) = +6.28%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +6.60%.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138972/central-america-food-and-drink-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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