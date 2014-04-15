Fast Market Research recommends "Central America Infrastructure Report Q2 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- We see high risks, small scale and limited growth opportunities across the region as a whole. A crucial factor underpinning our forecasts for infrastructure investments in future years is political risk. On the one hand there is Panama and Costa Rica, while on the other, characterised by high levels of violence and security threats, income and social inequality, pervasive corruption and divisive political environment, are El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua. Local and regional companies, as well as Chinese construction companies, will be most likely to benefit.
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Central America presents a range of small scale opportunities across the infrastructure and wider construction sectors as infrastructure deficits across the region are addressed. However, it also poses significant risks. Home to deep-run corruption, high crime rates and unsophisticated institutions, the generally small industry sizes offer little to make those risks palatable. However, we do see sporadic growth opportunities, and highlight ports, airports, power and social infrastructure as the areas that could show the greatest pace of growth.
Panama, Costa Rica and Guatemala are the largest markets in terms of total construction industry value and this will remain the case to the end of our ten-year forecast period in 2023.
These opportunities are most likely to be picked up by a combination of smaller domestic players, regional players from Mexico and Brazil, Spanish companies which have a strong presence in the region already, and Chinese companies, which can provide their own financing and have higher tolerances for risks.
Broadly speaking, opportunities can be found across the region, with a handful of sectors having a positive medium-term growth outlook:
- Public-Private Partnerships: A number of countries in the region are pursuing public-private partnerships (PPPs) to develop infrastructure. In addition to Guatemala, which established a PPP agency in November 2011 is hoping to launch its first concession for Line 1 of the Guatemala City passenger railway in 2014. El Salvador announced in December 2012 that a PPP will be used to develop the Cuscatlan International Airport, and in May that one would be used for a wind farm. In April 2013, Honduras' public-private promotion agency, Coalianza, released the tender for construction and operation of the Palmerola Airport, with a contract hoped to be awarded in September 2013. However, on the whole, regulations across the region are largely in their infancy, and the longer-term policy environment does not instil enough confidence to attract long-term commitments from investors. Securing financing for investments in the region will also be a tall order. However, if we see a few projects move forward successfully, an encouraging precedent will be set.
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