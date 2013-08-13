Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Central America Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

The pharmaceutical market in Central America - consisting of the seven markets of Costa Rica,

El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Belize - is yet to fully develop its domestic

manufacturing capabilities, and therefore depends on a large amount of pharmaceutical imports. Heavy

reliance on imported medicine in the region provides revenue-generating opportunities for generic

drugmakers from neighbouring Latin American countries and India. We highlight that Costa Rica and

Panama are the premier countries in the region where foreign drugmakers can expand their presence.

Headline Expenditure Projections

? Pharmaceuticals: US$3.5bn in 2012 to US$3.6bn in 2013; +4.5% in US dollar terms. Our forecast has

been revised slightly downwards since Q313 due to worsened macroecnomic data.

? Healthcare: US$15.4bn in 2012 to US$16.6bn in 2013; +7.7 % in US dollar terms. Our forecast has

been revised upwards since Q313 due to new historical data.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/138999/central-america-pharmaceuticals-and-healthcare-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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