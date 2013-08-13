Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Central America Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering
The pharmaceutical market in Central America - consisting of the seven markets of Costa Rica,
El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Belize - is yet to fully develop its domestic
manufacturing capabilities, and therefore depends on a large amount of pharmaceutical imports. Heavy
reliance on imported medicine in the region provides revenue-generating opportunities for generic
drugmakers from neighbouring Latin American countries and India. We highlight that Costa Rica and
Panama are the premier countries in the region where foreign drugmakers can expand their presence.
Headline Expenditure Projections
? Pharmaceuticals: US$3.5bn in 2012 to US$3.6bn in 2013; +4.5% in US dollar terms. Our forecast has
been revised slightly downwards since Q313 due to worsened macroecnomic data.
? Healthcare: US$15.4bn in 2012 to US$16.6bn in 2013; +7.7 % in US dollar terms. Our forecast has
been revised upwards since Q313 due to new historical data.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/138999/central-america-pharmaceuticals-and-healthcare-report-q4-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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