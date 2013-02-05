"Central America Telecommunications Report Q1 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Central America Telecommunications Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- BMI View: Central American telecoms markets are characterised by high mobile penetration and low fixed-line and broadband numbers. The main exception to this is Costa Rica, whose mobile market was only opened up to competition in 2011 but has reported strong growth as new players entered the market. As growth slows, operators are increasingly turning to mobile content and data services to drive revenues up. We believe that mobile broadband will be the driving force behind total broadband growth across the region. Belize is the exception across the board to regional trends, with incumbent ownership issues and limited development of services holding the market back.
Key Data:
- America Movil's subscriptions in Costa Rica, under the Claro brand, more than tripled in the first half of 2012, while Telefonica's Movistar services more than doubled over the same period. The two operators accounted for 16% of the market in June 2012.
- Declining mobile subscriber numbers for Cable & Wireless Panama allowed Movistar to overtake as the top operator in the market, according to BMI estimates. The market's high penetration rate suggests continued potential for discounting inactive subscribers.
Key Trends And Developments
In El Salvador Claro's proposed takeover of Digicel's operations was rejected for a second time in September 2012. The move would have considerably reduced competition in the market, although Claro's acquisition in Honduras was approved. Digicel's options for exiting Central America are unclear, as it retains its unit in Panama. Claro will be unlikely to renew its attempts to acquire the operator. BMI believes the regulatory process has proved robust in El Salvador, aiding its strong position in our Risk/Reward Ratings.
