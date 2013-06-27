"Central America Telecommunications Report Q3 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Central America Telecommunications Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Growth is slowing in the majority of Central American markets with occasional reports of subscriber discounting contributing to overall growth patterns. We see notably slower growth across the board with the exception of Nicaragua, which continues to offer potential. There is a growing trend for operators to focus on mobile content to provide market growth, rather than adding new subscribers. Mobile banking solutions are likely to be top of the list of potential new products, taking advantage of the strong remittance market in the region.
- Cable & Wireless Panama continued to report losses in mobile subscriber numbers for Q412. However, the company reported gains in both mobile and broadband ARPU, although fixed lines continued to decline in terms of both subscriber numbers and ARPU.
In March 2013 the Uruguayan government reportedly submitted a formal proposal for the partnership and capitalisation of Honduras' state-owned telecommunications company, Hondutel. Consultations on the exact arrangements are due to take place in H213, although it is believed Uruguay's state-owned telecoms company, Antel, would acquire 51% of Hondutel.
