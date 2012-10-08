"Central America Telecommunications Report Q4 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- BMI's Q412 Central America Telecommunications report analyses and assesses the latest developments in the telecoms markets of seven countries: Belize, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. In addition to containing new mobile subscriber figures for the first quarter of 2012, the report contains revised five-year growth forecasts that chart how the country's different telecommunications sectors are likely to develop.
Key Data:
- New data released by regulator SIGET in El Salvador revealed there were 1.029mn fixed lines, 8.3mn mobiles and 230,000 broadband subscriptions in the country at the end of 2011.
- The Panamanian regulator ASEP revealed there were 7.28mn subscribers in the mobile market at the end of 2011. This brings mobile penetration over 200% for the first time. Similarly, data revealed that the fixed-line market continues to grow, reaching 542,500 in 2011. There were 289,000 broadband subscribers at the end of the year.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/ Reward Ratings
While Costa Rica and Guatemala are performing relatively strongly, Central American nations remain among the worst performers in Latin America's Q412 RRRs. Panama, Belize, Nicaragua and Honduras remain at the bottom of our rankings for another quarter. The small nations of the region are exposed to the adverse global economic environment, and poor regulatory environments and lack of competition continue to blight many of the countries in the region.
Key Trends And Developments
Following Q212's additional 3G mobile subscriber forecasts and data for the period 2009-2016, and Q312's market data and forecast lists by country, rather than by subsector, we have made further changes to our Q412 report. Each country section in the Market Data Analysis section begins with bullet points of key market developments. At the end of each country section, you will find more details relating to recent events, while also finding the past key developments in a timeline format. The new report will be easier to navigate and will facilitate the location of valuable data quickly.
In Belize, on July 2 2012, DigiCell revealed that only 103,000 of its 190,000 subscribers have so far registered their mobile phone numbers ahead of the July 12 cut-off. This means that 87,000 DigiCell subscribers may have their accounts deactivated.
In Costa Rica, the regulator Sutel said it would implement mobile number portability in Q412 or Q113. It is to select a firm to implement the service by the end of August. It also revealed that 25 companies have shown an interest in tendering for telecommunications-related projects.
