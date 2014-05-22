Central and Eastern Europe Fixed Communications Market to 2015 : Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Central and Eastern Europe Fixed Communications Market to 2015: Service Adoption" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in Central and Eastern Europe and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.



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This product is part of Pyramid's new 'on demand' range. These reports are built on the foundation of the most up-to-date data at the moment of purchase, guaranteeing their sensitivity to the current state of the market, and facilitating informed business decisions that can be made with the utmost of confidence. Delivered within two working days, these 'on demand' products combine Pyramid's rigorous methodology with a new level of reactivity to the market, making them an exciting addition to our portfolio, and an even more useful resource for your organization.



Key Findings

Demographics - Statistical data on Central and Eastern Europe population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)



Central and Eastern Europe consumption data - A percentage of narrowband subscriber lines, broadband subscriber lines, personal computers, voice telephony subscriber lines, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/Video subscriber lines



The number of services adopted by Central and Eastern Europe population: voice telephony subscriber lines, personal computers, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/video subscriber lines



Revenue data for Central and Eastern Europe fixed communications service, voice service revenues (Circuit and Packet switched), Internet service revenues (narrowband and broadband services) and IPTV/video service.



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Synopsis

This report offers a concise breakdown of Central and Eastern Europe operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:



Demographics - data on Central and Eastern Europe population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)



Central and Eastern Europe consumption data - A percentage of narrowband subscriber lines, broadband subscriber lines, personal computers, voice telephony subscriber lines, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/Video subscriber lines



The number of services adopted by Central and Eastern Europe population: voice telephony subscriber lines, personal computers, internet users, internet accounts by



subscription band, IPTV/video subscriber lines



Revenue data for Central and Eastern Europe fixed communications service, voice service revenues (Circuit and Packet switched), Internet service revenues (narrowband and broadband services) and IPTV/video service.



Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:



Regulatory

Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.

Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.

Copies of telecom laws and amendments.

Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.



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Operators

Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.

Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.

Internal statistics and bulletins published by operators.



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