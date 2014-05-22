Central and Eastern Europe Fixed Communications Market to 2015 - Service Adoption: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Fixed Communications Market" In Central And Eastern Europe To 2015: Service Adoption



Central and Eastern Europe Fixed Communications Market to 2015: Service Adoption" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in Central and Eastern Europe and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.



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Key Findings



- Demographics - Statistical data on Central and Eastern Europe population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

- Central and Eastern Europe consumption data - A percentage of narrowband subscriber lines, broadband subscriber lines, personal computers, voice telephony subscriber lines, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/Video subscriber lines

- The number of services adopted by Central and Eastern Europe population: voice telephony subscriber lines, personal computers, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/video subscriber lines

- Revenue data for Central and Eastern Europe fixed communications service, voice service revenues (Circuit and Packet switched), Internet service revenues (narrowband and broadband services) and IPTV/video service.



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Synopsis



This report offers a concise breakdown of Central and Eastern Europe operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:



- Demographics - data on Central and Eastern Europe population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

- Central and Eastern Europe consumption data - A percentage of narrowband subscriber lines, broadband subscriber lines, personal computers, voice telephony subscriber lines, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/Video subscriber lines

- The number of services adopted by Central and Eastern Europe population: voice telephony subscriber lines, personal computers, internet users, internet accounts by

- subscription band, IPTV/video subscriber lines

- Revenue data for Central and Eastern Europe fixed communications service, voice service revenues (Circuit and Packet switched), Internet service revenues (narrowband and broadband services) and IPTV/video service.

- Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:



Regulatory

- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.

- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.

- Copies of telecom laws and amendments.

- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.



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Operators

- Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.

- Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.

- Internal statistics and bulletins published by operators.



Vendors



Interviews with key officials within vendors both at in-country offices and in-company headquarters.



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