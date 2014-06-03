New Fixed Networks research report from Pyramid Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Central and Eastern Europe Mobile Data Market to 2015: Mobile Subscriptions by Technology report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in Central and Eastern Europe and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.
This product is part of Pyramid's new 'on demand' range. These reports are built on the foundation of the most up-to-date data at the moment of purchase, guaranteeing their sensitivity to the current state of the market, and facilitating informed business decisions that can be made with the utmost of confidence. Delivered within two working days, these 'on demand' products combine Pyramid's rigorous methodology with a new level of reactivity to the market, making them an exciting addition to our portfolio, and an even more useful resource for your organization.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Findings
- Demographics - Statistical data on Central and Eastern Europe population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Central and Eastern Europe mobile services penetration covering: Main lines, mobile users, mobile subscriptions by type and mobile data users
- Mobile subscriptions by technology: GSM, TDMA, CDMA One, GSM/GPRS, GSM/EDGE, CDMA 1X, UMTS, HSPA, LTE
- Mobile subscriptions by segment - consumer and business subscriptions
- Total mobile revenues including messaging and applications.
Synopsis
This report offers a concise breakdown of Central and Eastern Europe operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:
- Demographics - data on Central and Eastern Europe population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Central and Eastern Europe mobile services penetration covering: Main lines, mobile users, mobile subscriptions by type and mobile data users
- Mobile subscriptions by technology: GSM, TDMA, CDMA One, GSM/GPRS, GSM/EDGE, CDMA 1X, UMTS, HSPA, LTE
- Mobile subscriptions by segment - consumer and business subscriptions
- Total mobile revenues including messaging and applications.
Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:
Regulatory
- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.
- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.
- Copies of telecom laws and amendments.
- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.
Operators
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