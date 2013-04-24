Central Florida Business Bolstered by Funding

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- The benefits to alternative business loans are not only fast approval and direct deposits, they’re answers simplified. Hit hard by the recession banks aren’t lending money to business owners so readily anymore. That’s where Cash Advance Orlando comes in. With simpler loan applications and over seventy-five percent approval rating the company solves the problem of tight-fisted banks holding on to their cash. “Despite tight lending from banks we offer a solution to business owners who just want to grow their business.” said the company’s Funding Manager, Cyril Eskenazi. “But we all know what it takes to grow a business - money. We’re more than happy to help.”



Focused on Orlando, Florida business owners CashAdvanceOrlando.com is giving Orlando Business Loans to companies with ease. “We also offer the Merchant Cash Advance in Orlando as well as Tampa Cash Advance loans.” added Smith. “Basically, there’s no business that Florida cash advance loans won’t suit.” Happy to provide an alternative to traditional loans much faster than trying to raise money from investors or going to a bank that’s being discouraged from lending money, an Orlando Cash Advance easy to fill out loan document is welcomed.



“Central Florida businesses are in need of funding. Word on the street is, business owners have incredible ideas on how to bring more business into the area but they need help. We’re happy to be there to give those merchants their cash advance.” said Eskenazi. Accepting bad credit, no collateral and giving percentage based repayment terms the company gives fast approval and fast cash.



CashAdvanceOrlando.com main Florida office is located at 990 Biscayne Blvd., in Miami-Dade County.



