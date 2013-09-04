Central Florida Dental Implant Study Conducted Presentation on Subperiosteal Implant Dentistry

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- the Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group conducted a presentation entitled: ‘A Discussion on Subperiosteal Implant Dentistry Then, Now, The Future’ at the Embassy Suites Orlando North in Altamonte Springs, Florida. The 3-hour discussion, given by Dr. Don Preble, touching on various topics regarding Subperiosteal Implant Dentistry such as why it has become popular again due to the use of CT scan for 3D printing of the patients boney anatomy elimination the bone impression surgery. Soon to become a more widely practiced dental implant procedures for the severely desorbed lower jaw. The different changes and developments Subperiosteal implants have gone through and the indicators by which it can effectively be implemented were reviewed. The highlight of the meeting was when six patients of Dr. Preble’s whom all have had Subperiosteal treatment explained to the attending doctors what this type of treatment has done to improve the quality of their life.



Most dental implants are made of titanium, is a safe and highly effective replacement for the tooth root which is the foundation of a natural tooth. Since it is positioned in the jawbone and fuses together with your natural bone, the titanium dental implant then forms a very sturdy base, making an excellent alternative for your teeth. Subperiosteal dental implants are made from a different biocompatible medical alloy because they are positioned just underneath your gum above the jawbone and not in the bone. This kind of implant is usually used for people who have a very shallow lower jawbone and do not want to undergo any procedure to rebuild it such as taking bone from the hip.



“The discussion went really great. The exchange of thoughts within the study group regarding the innovations in Subperiosteal dental implants was quite insightful.” – Dr. Don M. Preble, President and Founder of Central Florida Implant Study Group



About Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group

The Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group is comprised of members and allied professionals in the field of dentistry. They regularly schedule meetings, presentations and discussions regarding the latest trends and research in the field of dentistry. Their goal is geared towards an interdisciplinary approach when it comes to providing the best dental implants for various patients.



About Dr. Don M. Preble

Dr. Don M. Preble is an Altamonte Springs Implant Dentist and an Honor Graduate from the University Of Alabama School Of Dentistry. He continued his post-graduate education in general dentistry, temporomandibular (TMD) care, periodontics, orthodontics, surgery and with a special interest in dental implantology. Recognized as a practicing Diplomat of the American Board of Implantology/Implant Dentistry. Dr. Preble has mentored with many of the founding fathers of implant dentistry. He is also the President and a Founder of Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group. Moreover, he is the CEO of Oral Plastic Surgery Associates, P.A. which focuses on implant restorations, complex adult oral reconstruction, oral plastic surgery and more.



Check out Dr. Don M. Preble’s services .



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