Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group Launches Newly Redesigned Website

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group recently launched their newly redesigned website. With the new website design, it is easier to get in touch with the Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group and find out their latest news and events such as their informational presentations. These meetings oftentimes include lectures, workshops and trainings.



Their new website design also allows dental professionals to join and renew their membership with the Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group. Anyone who visits their new website can conveniently find out relevant information regarding information about Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group. You can find this information easily by browsing through the website’s pages. Additionally, visitors can learn more about Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group’s special guest lecturers. For dental professionals who are interested in participating in their lectures and events, an application can easily be downloaded from the site in order to become a member.



“We love how the new design looks. With the new design, all the important information about the Central Florida Dental Implant Study group can easily be accessed by members and non-members alike. By having this wonderful design, it is easier for the members of the group to know about our upcoming events, especially our lectures. It also enables us to let people know what we are always up to and that is to improve our knowledge and skills as dental professionals.” – Dr. Don M. Preble , President and Founder of Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group



Visit their newly redesigned website today at www.CFDISG.com



About Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group

The Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group is comprised of members and allied professionals in the field of dentistry. They regularly schedule talks, presentations and discussions regarding the latest trends and research in the field of dentistry. Their goal is geared towards an interdisciplinary approach when it comes to providing the best dental implants for various patients.



For further information please contact:

Lena Wasserman

LWG Social Media Marketing

321-972-3932

publicrelations@lwgsocialmediamarketing.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/