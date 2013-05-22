Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group Presenting an Overview of Bone Grafting Materials, Their Procurement and Processing Technology

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- On May 22 2013, the Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group will be conducting a presentation on bone grafting materials, their procurement and processing technology and what to expect from the good, better and the best of the allograft regenerative products. The speaker for this presentation is Terri Oto Ph.d, from RTI Biologics who is an expert in the field of bone biologics with extensive experience in dental research.



“It is our privilege to have Dr. Terri Oto as our guest speaker in our session this coming May 22. We believe that her experience in the field and research is truly valuable in providing the right knowledge when it comes to understanding bone grafting materials and their applications“. – Dr. Don M. Preble, President and Founder of Central Florida Implant Study Group



The presentation will be held at the Winter Park Library. The presentation will start from 6:30 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m. If you would like to attend, please let the Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group know whether you will be attending before May 20, 2013. They can be reached at (407) 831-4008. This presentation is a part of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry’s programs providing continuing education for dental professionals across the country.



About Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group

The Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group comprises of members and allied professionals in the field of dentistry. They usually schedule talks, presentations and discussions regarding the latest trends and research in the field of dentistry. Their goal is geared towards an interdisciplinary approach when it comes to providing the best dental implants for various patients.



About Dr. Don M. Preble

Dr. Don M. Preble is an Altamonte Springs Implant Dentist who is an Honor Graduate from the University Of Alabama School Of Dentistry. He continued his post-graduate education in general dentistry, implant dentistry, temporomandibular (TMD) care, periodontics, orthodontics, and surgery. Recognized as a practicing Diplomat of the American Board of Implantology/Implant Dentistry and The International Congress of Oral Implantologists, Dr. Preble has mentored with many of the founding fathers of implant dentistry. He is also the President and Founder of Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group. Moreover, he is the CEO of Oral Plastic Surgery Associates, P.A. which focuses on implant restorations, complex adult oral reconstruction, oral plastic surgery and more.



Check out Dr. Don M. Preble’s services at www.DrDonPreble.com/Services



For further information please contact:



Lena Wasserman

LWG Social Media Marketing

321-972-3932

publicrelations@lwgsocialmediamarketing.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/