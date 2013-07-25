Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group to Celebrate 17th Annual Conference

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- The Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group will be having their 17th Annual Conference on October 11, 2013 at Hilton Orlando, Altamonte Springs. The Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group 17th Annual Conference is an opportunity for the members of the Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group to meet and learn new insights and advancements in dental science. Every year, many dental professionals aside from the members of the Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group attend the said event to join intensive lectures from different guest speakers.



This year’s guest speaker is Dr. Aron Gonshor – BSC, PhD, DDS, FRCD(c), FAO. He will be giving a lecture on “Modern Biologic and Synthetic Regeneration Therapies and the use of Stem Cells in Tissue Engineering”. Dr. Gonshor is a prominent maxillofacial surgeon in Montreal, Canada. He received his PhD in Neurophysiology in 1974, a DDS in 1975, and his maxillofacial specialty at the Montreal General Hospital from McGill University. He also published numerous resources on implant therapy, PRP, bone grafting and related topics. Dr. Gonshor also did various lectures in North and South America, Europe and the Far East. He is a known consultant for numerous topics including implant rehabilitation, bone graft reconstruction and the use of stem cell technology in bone grafting and more.



“In behalf of the members of the Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group , we feel honored to be having Dr. Aron Gonshor as our guest speaker for our 17th Annual Conference. Dr. Gonshor is perhaps the best person to talk to when it comes to discussing the sophisticated process of using stem cell research for tissue engineering. I am confident that through his lecture, we will be able to not only broaden our knowledge as medical professionals but also provide a better service and assistance for our patients as well”. – Dr. Don M. Preble, President and Founder of Central Florida Implant Study Group



About Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group

The Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group comprises of members and allied professionals in the field of dentistry. They usually schedule talks, presentations and discussions regarding the latest trends and research in the field of dentistry. Their goal is geared towards an interdisciplinary approach when it comes to providing the best dental implants for various patients.



About Dr. Don M. Preble

Dr. Don M. Preble is an Altamonte Springs Implant Dentist who is an Honor Graduate from the University Of Alabama School Of Dentistry. He continued his post-graduate education in general dentistry, implant dentistry, temporomandibular (TMD) care, periodontics, orthodontics, and surgery. Recognized as a practicing Diplomat of the American Board of Implantology/Implant Dentistry and The International Congress of Oral Implantologists, Dr. Preble has mentored with many of the founding fathers of implant dentistry. He is also the President and Founder of Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group. Moreover, he is the CEO of Oral Plastic Surgery Associates, P.A. which focuses on implant restorations, complex adult oral reconstruction, oral plastic surgery and more.



Check out Dr. Don M. Preble’s services at www.DrDonPreble.com/Services



For further information please contact:

Lena Wasserman

LWG Social Media Marketing

321-972-3932

publicrelations@lwgsocialmediamarketing.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/