Central Georgia Real Estate Firm Trusts Infinity Network Solutions With Business-Critical Telephone System Solution

Fickling & Company continued to rely on an aging telephone systems for their agents and staff in two office locations. When productivity pains started to surface, they turned to Infinity Network Solutions as their trusted IT advisor. Fickling & Company's agents and staff were introduced to new technology solutions geared towards re-establishing efficiencies across the firm while bringing a competitive advantage to the operation.



Infinity Network Solutions focused their initial discussions on understanding Flickling & Company's technology challenges, current workflows and business processes while considering the future needs of the organization. After learning many of the business reasons around the search for new technology, the Infinity Network Solutions team recommended a solution to meet Flicking & Company's needs.



The new systems consist of ESI's Communication Server configured to support PRI connection for voice services along with ESI Executive Series Phones. The PRI service provides direct dial numbers for all staff members, thus ensuring incoming calls reach the correct departments while decreasing the receptionist's workload. Receptionist control is serviced via ESI Expansion Consoles and ESI Soft Consoles. This solution allows for easier management of call flow for calls that reach the main attendant.



An additional key productivity enhancement was the introduction of voicemail-to-email in which voice mails are delivered to each staff member's email address and can be quickly retrieved regardless of the staff member's location. This key feature helps Fickling & Company serve its clients and partners more efficiently.



Infinity Network Solutions provided this solution through the Infinity Technology Assurance Program (I-TAP). I-TAP allows Fickling & Company to acquire modern IT solutions bundled with a fixed-fee support for one flat monthly price. This program provides protection against technology’s two biggest pitfalls - Total Cost of Ownership and Obsolescence - and positions a business to acquire the proper technology solutions whenever needed, thus ensuring business needs are continually met.



Established in 1939, Fickling & Company is a full service real estate services and development firm headquartered in Macon, Ga. Throughout its storied history, the company has developed numerous properties of all asset types including high rise office buildings, industrial facilities, regional malls, luxury apartments, subdivisions and mixed use communities throughout the Southeast.



The Mission of Infinity Network Solutions is to enable our clients to achieve their maximum potential by improving their business processes through implementation and management of technology delivered by highly-trained and dedicated professionals. Infinity Network Solutions provides complete IT support designed to meet the needs of business throughout Middle Georgia. To learn more about our services visit http://www.infinitynetworks.net or call 478-475-9500.