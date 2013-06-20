Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Central Iowa Power Cooperative - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

Summary



Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO) is a US based electric utility, it undertakes generating electricity and delivering it to its member cooperatives in the state of Iowa. The company provides wholesale electric service, transmission and support services to 13 electric cooperatives and associations. CIPCO together with its member cooperatives provides electrical services to approximately 320,000 people in Iowa. CIPCOs generation plants utilize a range of fuel mix, which includes coal, natural gas, nuclear, wind and hydro. The company offers power transmission services through its network system of 1900 miles. It supplies power to approximately 274 member substations.



Central Iowa Power Cooperative Key Recent Developments



Dec 20, 2012: NRECA's Receives $2.1m Funding For Solar Plug And Play Project

Oct 12, 2012: RPM Access Adds 36 MW Hawkeye Wind Farm To Portfolio Of Projects

Oct 03, 2012: USDA Announces $40.1m Loan Guarantee To CIPCO To Make Improvements To Rural Transmission Lines In Iowa

Aug 29, 2012: ACCIONA Windpower Assembles First AW-3000/116 Wind Turbine Being Installed At Pioneer Grove Wind Farm In Iowa

Jun 13, 2012: RPM Access Secures Construction And Term Financing For Hawkeye And Rippey Wind Energy Projects In Iowa, US



Central Iowa Power Cooperative - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the companys history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the companys key employees, key competitors and major products and services.



This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



Scope



- Business description A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT analysis A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



Reasons to Buy



- Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

- Identify potential customers and suppliers with this reports analysis of the companys business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies with detailed SWOT analysis. In this, the companys core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analyzed, providing you with an up to date objective view of the company.

- Examine potential investment and acquisition targets with this reports detailed insight into the companys strategic, business and operational performance.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/104875/central-iowa-power-cooperative-strategic-swot-analysis-review.html