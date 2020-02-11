Central Lab Market Size, Shares : Global Industry Revenue, Demand and Forecast – 2028 : FMI

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Pharmaceutical companies are seeking for ways to reduce cost of development and manufacturing their products. Central lab services are one of the most commonly outsourced services by these companies. Apart from reduced cost, the use of central labs also accelerates the drug development process. Central labs are generally fully outsourced by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Many CRO's have become interested in central lab services, since they provide bundled services that allows them to take a broad range of services.



Some of the key strategies that the central lab market players impose are, bundling services and adopting advance technology solutions. Due to large volume of clinical trial study data and increasing complexity, bundled services offers a variety of services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies at a discounted rate. Furthermore, adoption of advance technology and software to automate some process, aids in reducing time duration for some services, thereby reducing the cost of the clinical trial.



The pharmaceutical industry is evolving and strategic partnerships have become significantly more common across the industry. A number of companies sign multiyear, fixed price based service agreement with either a single central lab or multiple labs. For an instance, in 2016, Pfizer established relationship [p with its fourth strategic partner inventive Health. The company has already been in a partnership with ICON, Parexel and PPD.



Thus central lab market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the increase in number and complexity of clinical trials, increase in prevalence of diseases and increasing need to reduce the cost of trails along with the rising trend of outsourcing across the world.



Central Lab Market: Drivers and Restraints



Increase in the complexity of clinical trials and its environment has led to the emergence and growth of a number of central labs across the world. Increase in number of clinical trials, reduced cost of trials, advancement in new therapies and drugs are some of the factors that argument the growth of the central lab market. However, regulatory challenges may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Central Lab Market: Segmentation



The global Central Lab market is segmented by service type, end users and region:



Central Lab Market: Overview



Central Lab market is segmented into service type, end users and regions. Central lab service provides have a number of services that may be bundled or singular services. These services can be broadly categorized as genetic services, biomarker development services, microbiology services, histology services, specimen management and storage services, specialty chemistry services including coagulation, electrophoresis, liquid chromatography and toxicology among other services.



Central Lab Market: Regional Outlook



North America combined with Europe take the maximum share of the radiation protection market. This is due to advancement in technology, increased healthcare budget, rise in awareness, and increasing number of interventional cardiology procedures in the regions. However in regions such as China and India, the growing demand for interventional cardiology procedures, ageing population and limited number of healthcare professionals has created an opportunity for the growth of the Central Lab market in such regions. Thus, the Central Lab market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the APAC region.



Central Lab Market: Key Players



There are a number of large players in the central lab market. Some of the players that offer central lab services include,



-Covance(Labcorp)

-Eurofins Global Central Library

-ICON Central Labs

-Medpace Reference Laboratory

-PPD Central Lab and Q² Solutions