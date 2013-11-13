Central Moving Excels in Moving Households and Businesses

Alberta, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- According to a DuProprio survey, more than one-quarter of Canadians feel they need to move once every five years with 14 percent stating they wish they could move yearly. A number of reasons account for these moves, from a change in family size to a change in jobs. "When one finds they want or need to move, contact Central Moving as we can be of assistance with local and long distance moving Edmonton for both residential and commercial customers," Anton Frolov of Central Moving declares.



Central Moving assists those looking to move across town or across the country. No matter where one is moving, the commitment to quality remains the same and each move can be stress-free while remaining affordable. Central Moving continues to offer more than Moving & delivery services, as they provide everything from free estimates to complete packing services.



"We clean each truck before every move and all movers are thoroughly trained and licensed. To protect upholstery furniture, items are wrapped in plastic wrap and then draped in quilts and moving pads. Choose Central Moving to ensure your items arrive at your new location in the same condition they left the prior one. That's one reason we continue to maintain an A+ rating with the BBB," Frolov explains.



Many find they need to make use of storage Edmonton before, during or after a move. Central Moving assists customers in this area also, offering customized storage facilities which are designed to accommodate both personal and business items. The storage facilities help those in the process of relocating, renovating or trying to find extra space within the home or office.



"The self storage facility offered through Central Moving benefits those with special storage needs also, including those in need of fine art, document or wine storage. As these items require special handling at all times, consumers often feel they have no option other than to spend a great deal of money to have special storage built to their specifications. This doesn't have to be the case as the experts at Central Self Storage understand the requirements of these specialty items and work to ensure these requirements are met at all times," Frolov goes on to say.



When the time comes to make a move of any type, consider Central Moving. "In addition to providing moving services, we go out of our way to make the process as smooth as possible for the families or businesses involved. Any move tends to add stress to a person's life, but, with the help of Central Moving, this stress can be minimized in a number of ways," Frolov states.



About centralmoving.ca

Central Moving and Delivery Group remains committed to providing the best moving services in Edmonton, Toronto and Calgary. The company prepares matters to help alleviate client anxieties about the upcoming move and sets the client's mind at ease about this exciting transition. Affordable prices and easy communication continue to be two reasons why many turn to this company when in need of moving services for residential, commercial, local and long distance moves.