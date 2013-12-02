Central Nervous System Disorder Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- The market for central nervous system disorder drugs comprise of drugs used for the treatment of diseases affecting the brain or spinal cord such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, depression, anxiety and bipolar disorders. Epilepsy is a chronic brain disorder characterized by recurring seizures. Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative CNS disorder associated with symptoms including tremor, rigidity, akinesia and bradykinesia. It is reported by Parkinson’s disease Foundation that as of now 7-10 million people are affected with Parkinson’s disease across the globe. These diseases are generally caused by neurodegeneration, autoimmune disorders, trauma, tumors and vascular disorders.



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The market for CNS disorders is categorized into three segments namely psychiatry, neurology and pain drugs market. Psychiatry drugs market is further segmented into anxiety, depression, bipolar disorders, schizophrenia and ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). Neurology drugs market is divided into migraine, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, narcolepsy and and Alzheimer’s disease. Pain management drugs market segment comprises of drugs used to treat pain associated with CNS disorders. Among these psychiatry segment holds the largest share accounting for more than 40% followed by neurology and pain segment.



Rapidly increasing geriatric population base resulting in an elevated incidence levels of CNS disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia and multiple disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market for CNS disorders.. Currently, there is no drug to cure Alzheimer’s disease, the available medicines only treat the severity of symptoms and improve the quality of life to some extent. That is why companies such as Eli Lilly, Baxter International and Novartis AG are investing heavily in research and development in order to accelerate the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Geographically, North America holds the largest share of the total market of CNS disorders followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR more than other regions on account of high prevalence of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. As of 2012, WHO (world health organization) suggests that around 50 million people are suffering from epilepsy worldwide, most of them (approximately 80%) belong to developing nations.



Some of the key players operating in the market for CNS disorders are Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly, UCB, Bristol-Meyers Squibb Co. and Astellas Pharma, Inc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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