Central Nervous Systems Focuses Business Around MISys Manufacturing

Woodstock, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Sean Fitzsimmons, Principal at Central Nervous Systems, found MISys Manufacturing to be an effective partner in achieving success for customers, "I guess you could say that we have a high opinion of both the product and the people behind the product, because our business is built entirely around MISys. Stable, well thought out, feature rich software doesn't appear on the scene over night; MISys has been in development for almost 30 years, and we feel that it is the best positioned product for small to medium size manufacturers. We bet our business on it.”



Central Nervous Systems, located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is a MISys Manufacturing Systems integrator. The company is a partner for system integrators with operation expertise to deliver successful software system implementation. Central Nervous Systems assists companies to automate using MRP, improve operational efficiency with production scheduling and planning, reduce costs by lowing WIP and inventory levels, and accurately analyze production costs. Central Nervous Systems’ understands true costs of manufacturing items and focuses on improving customer satisfaction with on time delivery.



Fitzsimmons made it clear that the firm does not represent any of the accounting systems that integrate with MISys Manufacturing. The company is an expert in manufacturing systems, and is known for getting shop floor processes and software systems working together. Fitzsimmons added, “When our clients need assistance with their accounting system, we refer to MISys as the accounting systems experts."



Returning to MRP rather than ERP proves as a right choice for small manufacturers. MISys (www.misysinc.com) is designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms and has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered.



MISys Manufacturing offers one of the lowest cost-of-ownership solutions for small manufacturers, while designed to grow with the success of industrial customers, offering a scalable solution which provides the needed additional power by simply plugging in a new module.



MISys Manufacturing software products are sold directly by the company as well as hundreds of business partners in forty-eight countries. A privately held corporation headquartered in Woodstock, Vermont, MISys has more than 7,500 customers worldwide. MISys Manufacturing offers a comprehensive solution for all industries, with specific functionality for food & beverage, auto parts, industrial machinery, and plastics manufacturers. The software has evolved over 25 years to include powerful functionality required by manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, health & beauty, electronics, computer equipment and aerospace & defense industries. Comprehensive customer feedback has helped shape the technology to incorporate best practices to meet ISO certification requirements and lean manufacturing principles, at the most affordable price. Follow MISys on Twitter at @MISysinc.



