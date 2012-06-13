Central Park Tour-A Boon for Nature Lovers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- New York walking tours are a great way to explore know and experience New York. New York is a city of museums, ancient architecture, galleries, media outlets and stock exchanges to name a few. New York walking Tours and particularly those that use public transportation are based on a model that New Yorkers evolved. New York has many tourist destinations and the most famous among them is the Central Park. Central Park Tours are very popular in New York City. The park itself covers a large space of up to 843 acres. The park is best used for short holidays and other tourist activities. The Central Park is a vibrant, colorful attraction for tourists and locals alike. The park is a boon for nature lovers, as it is a sanctuary with many attractions and amazing scenic beauty. It has a serene atmosphere with lots of green trees and wonderful natural phenomena.



One of the most exciting things about Central Park Tours is that there are many amazing locations to visit. If you are there for holidays, you are sure to have a nice time visiting various historical architectural buildings, the strawberry fields and many other locations. If you wish to simply take a stroll through the Central Park then walking tour is the best option. The Centerpiece of New York City Central Park is a national historical landmark. Receiving 35 million visitors to the park a year, you can experience what so many others before you have in detail. If you truly seek to discover all that Central Park has to offer, then walking tour makes the perfect sense.



If one wants to enjoy the Central Park, one of the best ways is to take a bike tour. Central Park Bike rentals are fun and a convenient way to visit the park. There are various bike tour offered by different companies and these tours can be customized according to the requirements of the visitors. If you have always wanted to travel through Central Park in a new way then bicycling is the best option. Biking is the ideal way to see all sights in a timely manner. The Central Park bike rentals are very popular option for many people visiting the Central Park. With breathtaking views and easy biking access, Central Park makes an ideal way to spend the day on your biking adventure. Full of so many things to do you won’t run out of places to visit within the park itself. The Bicycle Tours in New York are the best way to explore the Central Park.