Central Pet Cremations Offers a Caring, Dignified and Efficient Pet Cremation Service for Companion Animal

Centralpetcremations.co.uk, Central Scotland’s only pet crematorium who has membership with the Association of Private Pet Cemeteries and Crematoria (APPCC) and adhere to their strict code of practice. Being members of the Association guarantees individual cremation of your pet friend and the ashes returned to you are 100% of your pet and your pet alone. As members of APPCC, they happily invite inspections and queries from the public as they strive to offer dignified cremation services for companion animals. You can find more information at www.appcc.org.uk



Central Pet Cremations are a family run business that offers a caring, dignified and efficient pet cremation service for companion animals. Keeping things local and focusing on Central Scotland allows them to offer a personal service. As they are keen pet lovers themselves, they fully understand the death of a family companion is an extremely upsetting and distressful time. This is why they will spend all the time with you that you need, to make all the important decisions you have to, in saying goodbye to your friend.



The team aim to make everything as pain free and smooth running as it possibly can be for you. You can bring your pet directly to them, or if it is easier for you, they can collect your friend from your veterinary practice or home. They understand that it is important to you to have your pet’s ashes back with you as soon as they can be, and as they are local, they can help with this. They try to collect your pet on the same day you get in touch, and have their ashes back to you in your choice of scatter pouch or casket within 48 hours, allowing you to have your pet back with you without having to wait days or even weeks.



They are members of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), regulated and licensed by Animal Health and are members of the APPCC and adhere to their code of practice.



