New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerosis, arrhythmias, coronary artery disease, Myocarditis, pericarditis, myocardial infarction, aortic dissection, aneurysm, and cardiomyopathy among adults are expected to propel demand of the central venous catheters market.



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Central Venous Catheters Market size is expected to be around USD 2.38 billion by the year 2027 in terms of value, growing from USD 1.33 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 7.1% through the forecast period. Catheters emerged as an efficient delivery mechanism for surgical procedures and to treat other diseases. Central venous catheters are medical devices, which are used for the treatment of a large number of cardiovascular diseases and other chronic disorders. A catheter is often inserted in the arm or chest through the skin into a large vein. The catheter reaches the large vein through the internal jugular vein, subclavian vein, or femoral vein to administer medicines, fluids, nutrients, blood, and blood products. Also, these catheters are used to measure Central Venous Pressure (CVP), hemodialysis, and chemotherapy over a long period of time.



The Global Central Venous Catheters Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Central Venous Catheters market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Edwards Life sciences, Angio Dynamics, C.R.Bard, Lepu Medical Technology, Kimal, Terumo Corporation, Vygon (U.K.) Ltd, Becton Dickinson Company, Medrad (Bayer AG), Johnson and Johnson, and Rochester Medical Co, among others.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Central Venous Catheters market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Central Venous Catheters market is split into:



By Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Tunneled Catheters

Non-Tunneled Catheters



By Property (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Antimicrobial Catheters

Non-Antimicrobial Catheters



By Design (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Single Lumen

Double Lumen

Multiple Lumen



By Composition (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Polyurethane

Polycarbonate

Silicon



By Sales Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Direct sales

Channel Sales



By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Central Venous Catheters market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



