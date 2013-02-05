Central YMCA Launches New Health Guides Series

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Separating fact from fiction, and in stark contrast to the latest craze or ‘quick fix’ guides that have come to dominate the consumer publishing health and fitness sector, Central YMCA has launched an innovative new series of back to basics guides, helping readers to understand the reasons why small changes to their lifestyles can make big differences to their lives.



Written by highly skilled and qualified experts in their respective fields, Central YMCA Guides are published in eBook form for the Kindle and in paperback through Amazon.



Central YMCA, the world’s first YMCA and the UK’s leading activity for health charity, has launched the new series of pocket-money-priced guides in an effort to boost public wellbeing through the provision of simple, effective and trustworthy information and advice.



Covering a broad range of health, fitness and wellbeing topics – from postnatal health to nutrition and the scientific principles of fat loss – the charity aims to help consumers to improve their own levels of physical fitness and mental wellbeing through the publication of guides designed to be both informative and entertaining.



Tim Beynon, Head of Publishing at Central YMCA, said of the charity’s new venture: “Since our foundation in 1844, the name and reputation of the YMCA’s work in health, fitness and wellbeing has become trusted across the globe.



“I’m therefore delighted that we can now offer our expertise and knowledge to a global audience through the publication of Central YMCA Guides. Each book has been written with the same guiding principle; simple, honest and trustworthy advice from those in the know.”



For more information contact Tim Beynon, Head of Publishing, Marketing and Communications, Central YMCA on +44 (0)20 73431875. tim.beynon@centralymca.org.uk



Notes for editors



- Health and education charity, Central YMCA, has been helping people live happy, healthy and more fulfilled lives since 1844. We are the first YMCA and founders of a global movement that’s become the world's largest charity for children and young people. In the UK alone, over 180 YMCAs help more than half a million young people every year.



- Central YMCA Guides are published by YMCAed, the publishing arm of Central YMCA



- Central YMCA Guides are available in ebook and paperback exclusively through Amazon



- The following Central YMCA Guides are currently available on Amazon:



1. The need to know guide to life with a toddler and a newborn By Nicola Cooper-Abbs

http://www.ymcaed.org.uk/life-with-a-toddler-and-a-newborn



2. The scientific approach to exercise for fat loss By Paul Orridge BSc

http://www.ymcaed.org.uk/exercise-for-fat-loss



3. New baby, new you: The need to know guide to postnatal health and happiness By Deborah Beard

http://www.ymcaed.org.uk/new-baby-new-you



4. The need to know guide to nutrition and healthy eating By Tim Shaw BSc MSc

http://www.ymcaed.org.uk/nutrition-and-healthy-eating



Further images are available upon request



YMCAed

112 Great Russell St.

London, WC1B 3NQ

http://www.ymcaed.org.uk