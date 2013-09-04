CentralVacuumReviews.net Reviews and Compares World's Best Central Vacuum Systems for the Home

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Central vacuum systems come with a number of unique and powerful advantages. A good central vacuum system improves air quality and funnels all dirt and debris into one central canister. Central vacuum systems also remove the need for bulky vacuuming units and instead allow homeowners to carry around a lightweight brush.



At CentralVacuumReviews.net, visitors can learn everything they need to know about choosing the right central vacuum system. The CentralVacuumReviews.net website is dedicated to ranking, reviewing, and comparing the world’s best central vacuuming systems based on a number of important qualities, including:



-Air wattage

-Filtration quality

-Dirt capacity

-Noise level

-Suction power

-Customer rating out of five points



By comparing all of these qualities, shoppers can decide which vacuum system is right for their needs. Meanwhile, those who have never purchased or researched central vacuum systems before can read a guide on how central vacuum systems work. A spokesperson for Central Vacuum Reviews explains more:



“Central vacuum systems are three part systems made up of a power unit where the motor is housed, a filtration device that holds the canister into which all the vacuumed debris goes, and the interconnected PVC tubes that are installed within the walls of the home. The motor creates suctioning power as it spins, and the homeowner simply attaches a power brush and hose to one of several vacuuming outlets located throughout the house. Since the central vacuum unit is often located in the garage or basement, there is a minimal amount of noise and air pollution within the home.”



Unlike traditional vacuum cleaners, central vacuum systems rarely need to be emptied. Most systems are emptied about once per year, and the built-in filtration system makes it easy to find any large objects which may have been inadvertently sucked into the vacuum.



Once visitors are ready to learn about specific central vacuum systems, they can do so at the CentralVacuumReviews.net homepage, which features the top six central vacuum systems on the market today. Each vacuum system comes with a brief overview of its features and all information is clearly listed in the CentralVacuumReviews.net comparison chart. Some central vacuum systems are as quiet as 54 decibels, which is about the same loudness as a normal conversation between people three feet apart.



Central vacuum systems come with a diverse range of benefits. At CentralVacuumReviews.net, visitors can learn about all of these benefits before picking the perfect central vacuum system for their needs.



About CentralVacuumReviews.net

CentralVacuumReviews.net is a central vacuum system review website. The website ranks, reviews, and compares some of the world’s most popular vacuum systems available online today. For more information, please visit: http://www.centralvacuumreviews.net/