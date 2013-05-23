Centre Tank Services Offers Wide Range of Fluid and Fuel Transfer Pumps at Affordable Prices

Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Centre Tank Services, the official UK distributor of Piusi pumps and related fuel dispensing products, from past 25 glorious years is offering wide range of fluid and fuel transfer pumps, all at affordable prices.



One of the representatives at Centre Tank Services stated, “With over 250+ products and 25 years of market knowledge, we at Centre Tank Services are now an industry leader of fuel dispensing, storage tank, AdBlue and lubrication equipment. We have recently updated our price list for all our leading products and shared the same with our new catalogue. One wouldn't find these quality products anywhere else within the given price range that we provide. ”



Apart from fuel transfer pumps, they master in fuel management services, fuel flow meters and other fuel tank equipment. With due attention to fluid compatibility, flow rates, power sources and pressure ratings, their fuel transfer pump range is split by fluid type, fluid capacity and their operation for easily choosing which pump is suitable.



With over 250 new products, they have recently added Piusi range of ATEX pumps, ideal for the mobile transfer of petrol and kerosene and Piusi Pitstop, a heavy duty diesel transfer pump kit with hose reel, ideal for refueling plant equipment.



About Centre Tank Services Ltd

Centre Tank Services are a market leading supplier of fuel dispensing, storage tank, Ad Blue and lubrication equipment, with over 25 years of industry awareness. As the UK exclusive distributor of Piusi pumps and fuel transfer products, CTS are known for the level of quality associated with their equipment. They are also continuously adding new products lines to account for the ever changing requirements of the fuel industry, and pride themselves on being at the forefront of the diesel transfer pump market.



To know more about the company and its services, please visit www.centretank.com



Contact Details:

Centre Tank Services Ltd

Unit 41 Minworth Industrial Park

Forge Lane

Minworth

Sutton Coldfield

West Midlands

B76 1AH

Tel: 0121 351 4445

Fax: 0121 351 4442

Email: enquiries@centretank.com