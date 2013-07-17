Centrelink Loans: Australia's New and Convenient Small Loans Comparison Site

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- CashOnYourMobile provides more than convenience when applying for a loan. "When you need a loan, you need it now not later. Therefore, CashOnYourMobile has made it simple and quick, by unburdening you with the wasted time it usually takes to apply for a loan at companies that know they aren't going to approve your loan application," explains James Clark.



Established as a small loans comparison site, CashOnYourMobile provides a quicker and simpler way for people, especially those who would have failed the usual qualifying process, to readily access loans.



"All they have to do is enter their details via our website (http://cashonyourmobile.com.au/centrelink-loans/) and if one of our lenders can help, they will call the customer to arrange the loan, normally on the same day" says Clark.



CashOnYourMobile, the quick online loan matching service via one's mobile phone, has been a favorite among unemployed Australian’s, who are glad for a financial service that caters to their specific loan needs... accessing small loans while receiving Centrelink Payments on their mobile phones.



"These payments may be in relation to an unemployment claim, a disability claim or another similar type of claim. For some, the payments may be ongoing, and for others, they may be temporary in nature," says Clark, who reports that many people across Australia are today receiving with great ease short-term and on-going financial support from Centrelink.



"While these payments may provide financial assistance for those in need and who qualify for support, they may not fully provide for all of a person’s financial needs. If you are currently receiving these payments, you may wonder if you can qualify for a loan on Centrelink payments," explained the CashOnYourMobile spokesperson.



According to the CashOnYourMobile spokesperson, once "you are looking for a way to get a small loan rest assured Centrelink Loans may be the best option available to you."



CashOnYourMobile was set up to facilitate small cash loans for residents in Australia who are currently receiving payments from Centrelink. These loans may be used for any number of purposes, to include:



- Paying for unexpected expenses

- Making repairs around the house

- Paying for new items like clothing or appliances.



According to the CashOnYourMobile spokesperson, there are no limitations placed on how the funds can be used, so if loan applicants need money, these small loans may be an ideal solution.



"If you are wondering if you can qualify for this type of loan, you are not alone. You can quickly and easily determine if you qualify by completing a short online application," says James.



The application can be completed at any time of day or night, and persons may find out very quickly after submitting their applications if they qualify for a loan and the amount qualified for.



For further information about CashOnYourMobile and the small loans facility available via our partners, please visit the following website: http://cashonyourmobile.com.au/centrelink-loans/



FROM: Cashonyourmobile.com.au, Buddina, QLD, Australia, http://cashonyourmobile.com.au/centrelink-loans/



CONTACT: James Clark, Editor, +61 756414715, james@cashonyourmobile.com.au