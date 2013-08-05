Centrewest Insurance Brokers - Business and Strata Title Insurance Quote

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Centrewest Insurance Brokers are one of the excellent and optimum business insurance quote providers in Perth. We always have an upper hand in insurance needs. We provide Services that satisfy the needs of businesses of all shapes & sizes, Business Insurance is essential for any new or existing operation. Whether you are a small business or a large Australia wide company, you can rest assured that as an experienced team we can create a custom business insurance quote for your needs. We provide following services in :-Building, Contents, Liability, Tools, Stock, Machinery, Machinery breakdown, Loss of income, Burglary, Glass, Computer equipment or laptops, Transit, Employee dishonesty or tax investigation.



Strata Title Insurance offers cover for residential and commercial buildings that are registered under a strata title. It covers loss and damage to the property itself along with common property such as paths, walls, fencing and stairways which is often ignored by many insurance companies. You need residential strata title insurance if you have a portion of a large apartment block, a townhouse, villa or duplex. We also offer this insurance for factories, warehouses, storage units and more. Our strata title insurance combine property insurance, public liability, office bearer’s liability etc.



Centrewest Insurance Brokers are into other services like workmen’s insurance, earth moving and transport insurance, travel insurance, pleasure, building and construction insurance, home and contents, motor and fleet, public liability insurance, industrial special risks, professional indemnity insurance, marine and cartage, management liability etc. so whatever your services are, get connected with our website for all your concerns. You can click on the link for various company packages. Our well planned and efficient services will help you in a long way. Pass on this information about strata title insurance and business insurance quote to your friends, relatives and well wishers.



About Centrewest Insurance Brokers

Centrewest Insurance Brokers collaborates with Australia’s most prominent insurers, underwriting firms and Lloyds of London agencies. Started in Perth, Western Australia in the late 1980’s, our expert team of business insurance brokers has over 25 years of experience detailing the correct cover for your business.



Media Contact:



Jenny Smith

Perth, WA

centrewest2013@gmail.com

http://www.centrewest.com.au