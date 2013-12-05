Centro Wins Diversity Champion Award

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Centro Transport have followed in the recent footsteps of Coca Cola, Lebara Mobile and others by successfully applying for the Diversity Champions Award - the International Diversity mark which recognizes and promotes organisational achievement in Diversity.



“We are delighted,” states Anna Sirmoglou, Centro’s Equality and Diversity Manager. “Diversity and Inclusion are integral for us achieving our key priorities and delivering the objectives critical for Centro’s success. This is reflected in our promotion of respect and equality of opportunity for customers and staff alike.”



What Anna chose not to mention was the level of credit she and her team deserve. The company ethos of Centro has always been for ‘everyone to have the opportunity to benefit from the use of public transport throughout the West Midlands.’ Thanks in no small part to the work of her team, Anna has ensured this message clearly continues to be key in identifying Centro’s internal culture as well.



Centro are the latest in a long line of organisations across different sectors to successfully apply for the award, including Coca Cola, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue, Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals, HMP Hewel (Prison), Lebara Mobile, Epsom and Ewell Borough Council and Glasgow Housing Association.



“And that’s the key,” stresses Des McCabe, Head of the Diversity Champion Award Body. “A Diversity Champions Award winner can spring from any sector - irrespective of size or location. This is an inclusive process open to all.”



Emphasising the international nature of the Award, Marie Connolly, from the Human Resources Division of the University of Limerick (another winner) was quick to echo Anna’s sentiments. “The International recognition gained from being a Diversity Champion Award winner will further create greater awareness of the importance of Diversity and will support our ethos of opportunity.”



McCabe added “Undoubtedly the key questions are, what exactly does it take to make a Diversity Champion? and is it a complicated process?”



“If Organisations have a passion for Diversity, the rest is easy. They can use the online form at http://www.diversitychampion.org/apply-now-for-2014.html. Companies must clearly demonstrate their commitment to diversity.



This is an ongoing journey and the Award seeks to encourage companies to constantly look to improve their Diversity strategies on an ongoing basis.”



So, congratulations to Centro. Anna and her team are clearly moving in the right direction!



Media Contact:

Diversiton Ltd

desmccabe@diversiton.com



Notes for Editors

- 30% off registration fee before December 23rd

- 5 categories of the Diversity Champions Award: Corporate, Public, Not-For-Profit, SME and Community

- Award winners can include the Diversity Champion logo on their website, letterhead and signage to promote their achievements in the field of Diversity.

- The Diversity Champion Awards seek to acknowledge and reward those organizations who are outstanding in promoting respect, supporting inclusion, creating opportunities for all staff and valuing the uniqueness of individuals

- Awards are made on an ongoing basis, and organisations may apply at any time

- Diversiton Ltd



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