Centronuclear Myopathies Drug Market Drivers and SWOT Analysis by Audentes Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Dynacure, Valerion Therapeutics, Biophytis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global centronuclear myopathies drug market are Audentes Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Dynacure, Valerion Therapeutics, Biophytis, ARMGO Pharma Inc, Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc and others.



Market Definition:



Centronuclear Myopathy is a rare genetic disease which primarily causes muscle weakness. The protein myotubularin which is essential for our ability to breathe and swallow is either missing or dysfunctional due to a mutation to the MTM1 gene. This protein is essential for our muscles to contract. Many patients with centronuclear myopathy need immediate intervention and need around-the-clock care including ventilator support in a feeding tube.



According to the statistics published in the Valerion Therapeutics, it was estimated the overall prevalence of this disease is 1: 50,000 male births. Huge financial support from the government and increase in strategic alliances between the companies are key factors for market growth.



Market Drivers





- Family history of centronuclear myopathy is driving the market growth



- Increase special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth



- High specific demand of novel treatment is accelerating the market growth



- Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is enhancing the market growth





Market Restraints





- Limited availability of medicinal treatment options due to low prevalence of centronuclear myopathy is restraining the market growth



- Fewer approvals of drugs from the regulatory authorities is hindering the market growth



- Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations is hampering the market growth





Segmentation:



By Types





- Myotubular Myopathy



- Autosomal Centronuclear Myopathies



- Others





By Treatment Type





- Night Time Ventilation



- Gastrostomy



- Physiotherapy



- Antibiotics



- Others





By Diagnosis





- Muscle Biopsy



- Molecular Testing



- Others





By End Users





- Hospitals



- Homecare



- Specialty Clinics



- Others





By Distribution Channel





- Hospital Pharmacy



- Online Pharmacy



- Retailers



- Others





By Geography





- North America





- US.



- Canada



- Mexico









- South America





- Brazil



- Rest of South America









- Europe





- Germany



- France



- United Kingdom



- Italy



- Spain



- Russia



- Turkey



- Belgium



- Netherlands



- Switzerland



- Rest of Europe









- Asia-Pacific





- Japan



- China



- South Korea



- India



- Australia



- Singapore



- Thailand



- Malaysia



- Indonesia



- Philippines



- Rest of Asia Pacific









- Middle East & Africa





- South Africa



- Rest of Middle East & Africa











Key Developments in the Market:



In August 2019, Dynacure in a collaboation with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of Centronuclear Myopathies. With the Orphan Drug designation, companies can obtain financial incentives from the government along with 7 year period marketing exclusivity.



In November 2017, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. out-licensed worldwide development and commercialization right to Dyanacure for IONIS-DNM2-2.5Rx (Dyn101), a generation 2.5 antisense drug targeting dynamin 2 receptor for the treatment of centronuclear myopathy (CNM). Under the deal terms, Dyanacure paid USD 5.00 million as a licensee fee and eligible to pay additional cash of nearly USD 205.00 million as milestone payment. Additionally, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is entitled to receive royalties on future net sales of the product. This collaboration provides potential treatment for patients suffering from centronuclear myopathy.



Competitive Analysis:



Global centronuclear myopathies drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global centronuclear myopathies drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



