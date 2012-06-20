Centurion Global Funds Kazakhstan Project

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Today Atlanta based Centurion Global LLC signed a partnership agreement with The Koktalstroy Project, a commercial development project in Astana Kazakhstan. Centurion has agreed to facilitate funding in the amount of $300 Million Dollars U.S. Through a group of private capital firms and investment companies Centurion was able to structure the financing for the project which should take 3 years to complete. John Joseph is the C.E.O. of Centurion Global, a firm he founded in 2004. Mr. Joseph also heads Centurion Global Group LLC and Centurion Global Entertainment.



The deal began to take place in early January when Mr. Joseph traveled to Astana Kazakhstan with his entourage. In -20F blistering cold weather the group toured the city of Astana as well as the sight. "The people are very friendly and gracious", Joseph said speaking from his Buckhead office. "It was an adventure for sure, we even had the chance to try a local delicacy, horse meat. The city is extremely clean and they have a mind for business. We plan to open an office in Astana within the next 12 months to work on the project as well as look at other business opportunities".



Centurion has representatives in Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, U.K. and the Philippines. Mr. Joseph believes that emerging markets are the places to be for American consulting and capital firms for the next 20 years. He has plans to move the company base to London after the Olympics.