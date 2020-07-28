Centurion University Stresses on Online Admission and Orientation with Its Digital Education Programs Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic

Odisha, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- The outbreak of the pandemic Covid-19 or Novel Coronavirus has compelled the world to maintain social distancing norms, and has been affecting education and employment processes severely. The Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) is stressing more on digital education, and laying emphasis on making its admission and academic orientation online-based.



CUTM has always focused on digital technology-assisted action learning and teaching for its learners. Digital technologies like web-based education systems, HPC (High-Performance Computing) and Virtual Labs hosted on Cloud are being used to change its education processes.



The IT infrastructure of the institution is Cloud hosted, on major platforms like AWS. Modern Online Examination Systems, powered by AI-integrated monitoring and live camera feeds, help ensure that no malpractices can occur.



At CUTM, the management believes that the institution and all its stakeholders have the resilience to survive the onslaught of this pandemic, and come out stronger from it. The institution is using all possible precautionary measures and guidelines to ensure utmost safety for everyone concerned, whether students, teachers, staffs or visitors. A one of a kind mix of online and offline mode of academic teaching is being used, so as to ensure class-best outcomes for students when it comes to learning.



Over the years, CUTM has established itself as one of the most acclaimed and recognized names when it comes to higher education, skills based training and best placements in the industry. The institution has ties with some of the biggest organizations in the industry, such as IBM, Red Hat and Dassault Systemes, which helps it ensure 100% placements for students. Even in the pandemic, the institution is going out of its way to implement digital learning and online recruitment, to ensure no loss of training or employment time for its learners.



About Centurion University Of Technology & Management (CUTM)

When it comes to world-class education and skills building, Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) is one name to rely on. This academic institution has the best faculty, staffs, infrastructure, technology and facilities to provide students with education of the best quality.



For more details or for further enquiries, please visit the website http://www.cutm.ac.in.