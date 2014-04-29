Century Center Console Boats Dealer Announces Location Move

Dania Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Nautical Ventures, a retailer of boats and water sports equipment including Century center console boats, has moved to a new location in Dania Beach, Florida. Now at 50 S. Bryan Rd., the company still features great value boats in the Century Boat brand. These have large consoles and firmly built hulls and hardtops to handle any kind of weather.



In addition to recreational and fishing boats, the company sells kayaks, inflatable boats, sailboats, and a variety of accessories and watersports equipment from leading manufacturers. It has 27 years of experience. Individuals, hotels, and resorts are served with a large selection of new and used watersports equipment.



From outboard motors to wakeboards, Nautical Ventures offers great deals on leading products. Discounted shipping is also available on specific items and purchases.



The company also enables customers to shop directly on its website. A searchable catalog enables users to find boats, products, brands, accessories, and specials. For more information on Nautical Ventures and our Century center console boats for sale visit us online.



New Location:



50 S Bryan Rd, Dania Beach, FL 33004

(954) 926-5250



About Nautical Ventures

Our philosophy and culture of dedication to customer satisfaction here at Nautical Ventures is something that also sets us apart. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy. It’s not just recommending the right product; it’s also the little things. Like making sure your order is packed properly and gets shipped out on time. Or having your rudder repair done by the weekend so you can get back out on the water, or just returning your phone call to let you know that your special order sail is on the way as expected. We like it when our customers are surprised by that phone call two weeks later to see if that paddle you bought really was the best thing ever!