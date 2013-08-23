Century Publication Launches Informational Campaign Encouraging Catalog Printing

Post Falls, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- According to the Direct Marketing Association, more than 12.5 billion catalogs were mailed out in 2011, accounting for about 35 for every man, woman and child in the US. While a great deal of advertising budgets are diversified into SEO, PPC, and improvements to websites, the bottom line, says the Century Publishing spokesperson is catalogs still work.



Says Century Publishing spokesman, "A beautiful full-color catalog is a complement to any business selling multiple products. This is an advertising tool anyone can use, whether their customers have internet access or not. Catalogs linger around the house for months, still looking as nice on month four as they did the day it arrived."



Additional statistics show Americans still use catalogs for their intended purpose, as close to 90 million Americans made purchases directly from a catalog last year. With that in mind, Century Publishing, one of the largest printers in the Northwest region is launching a campaign to make businesses aware of the importance of a high-quality, well-designed catalog in today's digital age.



Says Century Publishing, "Whether you have a large company with an image to protect or a small company who wants to give the impression of a much larger one, the construction of a quality catalog is vital to the success of the venture. We advise all of our customers to keep it simple, utilizing the same font throughout the entire catalog and limiting the use of bold and italicized emphasized words, making it easy on reader's eyes."



Century Publishing experts also advise for best results to keep the size of the catalog to a standard size. The experts at Century Publishing Printing Services confirm. "While the catalogs larger than magazine-size are certainly eye-catching, they also are quite pricey to mail out to your customer base. When designing your catalogs, put your best selling items in the top right-hand corner of the page, as this is statistically where the eye is trained to go to first."



The experts at Century Publishing urge business owners to go online and submit a request for a quote. "Find out your options through an online quote. Ask about a high gloss protective coating that will give your catalog a nice sheet and professional quality if you choose to add it. Let the company you choose know what kind of catalog you need printed, and then they can take care of any guesswork you may have about how to get the job done. The company should use the latest technology for a fast turn-around time, and to lower the cost of printing your catalog."



About Century Publishing

In business since 1971, Century Publishing is one of the largest publication printers in the Northwest. The company is recognized for superior print quality and personalized service, focusing on exceeding each customer's printing expectations. Century Publishing uses technological advances to offer more reliable, cost-effective solutions to their customer's printing needs. They are dedicated to the latest digital technology and use computer-to-plate technology in production. The company's printing professionals work around the clock enabling them to ship each month more than 2.5 million copies of full-color magazines, trade publications, catalogs, real estate publications, maps and brochures for distribution throughout the U.S. and Canada.