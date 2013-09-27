Century Publishing Launches Efforts to Promote Awareness of Printing Services

Post Falls, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Recent news stories center around countless magazines, catalogs, newspapers, corporate publications and other forms of printed materials being superseded by technology. They are rapidly being replaced by their online counterparts; brightly colored pages are giving way to user friendly websites, designed to offer increased speed and convenience in browsing and making purchases. Despite such indications, reports indicate 88 percent of consumers continue to prefer physical publications over their virtual equivalents. In light of these statistics, Century Publishing has launched efforts to promote awareness of their professional commercial printing services.



Beth of Century Publishing confirmed, "We strive to develop a relationship with all our customers. The success of their endeavors depends on being able to spread their message to the world through their publications. Their ability to catch the eyes of their readers and maintain their attention is best achieved through beautiful, colorful images and captivating content, and we possess the expertise and technology to help them do just that."



The spokesperson explained the company specializes in full color magazine printing; however, they are fully capable of bringing any printing project to life. They boast one of the largest heat-set web printers in the Northwest. Century Publishing is responsible for the publication of more than 300 distinct magazines annually and generates more than 2.5 million various publications each month.



While some customers contact the company with a clear picture of how they want their final product to appear, others need advice on the creation of their brochures and trade or real estate publications. Through the customer help center located on the Century Publishing website, customers will find a step by step guide through every aspect of their printing needs. Their support staff is also on hand to answer any additional questions customers may have.



Concluded Beth, "We offer competitive pricing and the fastest turn around times available. No publication is too large or small for us to handle. We provide an extensive variety of sizes, weights and styles to fit any needs our customers may present, as well as an optional high gloss, protective coating. Other features we offer with our color printing services include online proofing, a full service printing department and our bulk mailing facility, all implementing the most recent technology available. We will gladly ship samples of our printed work to those who are interested."



About Century Publishing

Established in 1971, Century Publishing has grown from a small, modest company into the premier commercial printing service of the Northwest. They accredit their growth to their strong, loyal customer base developed through high quality products and consistent customer satisfaction. The company realizes their customers are the reason for their growth as a business and they are devoted to ensuring their customers are able to succeed in their own fields through the help of their services.