CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares over potential securities laws violations by CenturyLink, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) concerning whether a series of statements by CenturyLink, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $2.59 billion in 2008 to over $15.35 billion in 2011.



Shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) grew from $24.09 per share in March 2009 to as high as $46.17 per share in late December 2010.



Then on Feb. 13, 2013, after the market closed, CenturyLink, Inc. announced its fourth quarter and Full Year 2012 Earnings. Among other things, CenturyLink, Inc. also issued its First quarter 2013 and Full Year 2013 guidance.



Shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) declined from as high as $41.69 per share on Feb. 13, 2013, to $32.12 per share on Feb. 14, 2013.



