CEO and Founder Ahmad a Najar Project Catchfood Defies the Crisis in Middle East

Founder Ahmad A Najar said to help restaurants we want to support local independent restaurants. These family restaurants have served us consistently over the years and it is our privilege to step in and serve them now when there is so much at stake.



After month of hard work for "19 hours a day" from a small office, The group launched the project in Lebanon, egypt, Jordan, Palestine and Iraq. Restaurant owners can register their restaurant on the catchFood platform for free. The service accepts pick-up and delivery option to serve people to complete orders.



Regarding the technical difficulties facing the group, Ahmad Najar explained that some restaurants owners they don't understand how those site and apps works affect the progress of the project, which "pushed them to explain for any restaurants partners in the platform for using the site".



Although the "CatchFood" journey is full of challenges, this did not stand in the way of the continuity and progress of the project, but rather prompted the responsible team to draw up plans to help the restaurant. In this context, CEO Ahmad A Najar said that "For the safety of People. And not to gather in restaurants with some and limit the spread of the disease and help food ordering from inside the houses and see the menus for each restaurant to save time and effort on the owners of restaurants. All services are free for people and restaurants, and we are seeking to expand to include other countries."



Regarding the comments and reactions from the people, catch food founder Najar indicated that "many comments arrive daily from the people and merchant who use the application and others who ask provision of the program in their country."



CatchFood an Free online food ordering based in Minnesota and was founded in 2015. Service that helps customer find restaurants in their city,Delivery, Take-out, Dine In & Reservation, Filter by cuisine browser menus and place their orders with cash or prepaid on delivery. We offer our services through desktops and mobile apps for iphone, Android , Ipad.



